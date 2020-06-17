Grace M. Fields
Grace M. Fields

Tallahassee, FL - Funeral services for Mrs. Grace Lee McKelvy Fields will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUN
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 17, 2020
Our prayers and condolences are with you during this time of bereavement.
Rev. Solmon and Patricia Lee
Friend
June 17, 2020
so for your lost Grace was my friend and I loved her she always had my back when I needed help
Estella Fain
Friend
