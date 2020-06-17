Grace M. Fields
Tallahassee, FL - Funeral services for Mrs. Grace Lee McKelvy Fields will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.
Tallahassee, FL - Funeral services for Mrs. Grace Lee McKelvy Fields will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.