Grace McKelvy Fields
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace McKelvy Fields

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Grace Lee McKelvy Fields, 88, of Tallahassee answered the Master's Call on Monday, June 15, 2020. Graveside services will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Attapulgus, GA, Mrs. Fields had lived in Tallahassee since 1994. She was a devoted member of Mt. Bethlehem P.B. Church,Tallahassee, and enjoyed singing, cooking an spending quality time with her children. Her love will live forever in the hearts of her daughters: Sandra (Mason) Washington, Vickie Fields, Shelia Fields, Angela (Reverend Dale) Harrison and Donna Richardson; sons: Larry (Angelia), Bobby, Isaac, Ronnie (Delores), Dariet (Queen) and Tyrone Fields; brother, Eddie James (Shirley) McKelvy; sister. Evelyn (Tommy) Rollins; 30 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved