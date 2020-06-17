Grace McKelvy FieldsTallahassee, FL - Mrs. Grace Lee McKelvy Fields, 88, of Tallahassee answered the Master's Call on Monday, June 15, 2020. Graveside services will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Attapulgus, GA, Mrs. Fields had lived in Tallahassee since 1994. She was a devoted member of Mt. Bethlehem P.B. Church,Tallahassee, and enjoyed singing, cooking an spending quality time with her children. Her love will live forever in the hearts of her daughters: Sandra (Mason) Washington, Vickie Fields, Shelia Fields, Angela (Reverend Dale) Harrison and Donna Richardson; sons: Larry (Angelia), Bobby, Isaac, Ronnie (Delores), Dariet (Queen) and Tyrone Fields; brother, Eddie James (Shirley) McKelvy; sister. Evelyn (Tommy) Rollins; 30 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.