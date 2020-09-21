1/1
Gregory Scott Mosier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Scott Mosier

Tallahassee - Gregory Scott Mosier passed away on September 15, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Annapolis, Maryland on July 30, 1950. The oldest of four children born to Sabina Marotto Mosier and "Squareknot" Mosier. He grew up as a "Navy Brat" moving frequently for the first ten years of his life. He graduated from Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn. In 1969 and served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the State of Florida after many years of service in 2012. He was proud to have been a friend of Bill W. for thirty years. Greg was a wonderful son, helping to care for his mother in the latter years of her life. He was a great big brother to his sister and brothers and uncle to his five nieces.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Francis Mosier, and his brother, Terry Lee Mosier. He is survived by two siblings, Gary P. Mosier and Kim Mosier Bloyd (Chip). Also survived by five nieces, Alaina Bloyd Slivinski (Luke), Angela Bloyd Tyus (James), Christen Bloyd Wooland (Chris), Shea Mosier (Matt Fillingim), Kimberlee Mosier Crosby (Matt), and several Great-nieces and Great¬nephews.

At Greg's request, no services are planned.

Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the Mosier family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved