Gregory Scott MosierTallahassee - Gregory Scott Mosier passed away on September 15, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Annapolis, Maryland on July 30, 1950. The oldest of four children born to Sabina Marotto Mosier and "Squareknot" Mosier. He grew up as a "Navy Brat" moving frequently for the first ten years of his life. He graduated from Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn. In 1969 and served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the State of Florida after many years of service in 2012. He was proud to have been a friend of Bill W. for thirty years. Greg was a wonderful son, helping to care for his mother in the latter years of her life. He was a great big brother to his sister and brothers and uncle to his five nieces.Greg was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Francis Mosier, and his brother, Terry Lee Mosier. He is survived by two siblings, Gary P. Mosier and Kim Mosier Bloyd (Chip). Also survived by five nieces, Alaina Bloyd Slivinski (Luke), Angela Bloyd Tyus (James), Christen Bloyd Wooland (Chris), Shea Mosier (Matt Fillingim), Kimberlee Mosier Crosby (Matt), and several Great-nieces and Great¬nephews.At Greg's request, no services are planned.Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the Mosier family with arrangements.