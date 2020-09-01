Gregory "Greg" SeabrooksGregory Levorn Seabrooks, 54, of Monticello, FL passed on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the lot across from Tillman Funeral Home, 620 East York Street, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is Friday 4-6 p.m. at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in New Bethel Cemetery. Greg was a Water Superintendent with the City of Monticello and a friend to all. He was an usher at Bethpage M.B. Church. Greg was known for his jolly demeanor and his willingness to help anyone in need. His love and memory will be cherished forever by his loving wife, Peggy Brown Seabrooks; children: Gregory Terrell Seabrooks, Tanja (Craig) Edwards, Jeremy (Debra) Henson, Jasmine Brown (Epherine) Williams and Danella Potter; brothers: Wilbert and Darrell (LaTasha) Seabrooks, Simon and Ulyssice Williams; sisters: Margie Forte, Gwen (William) Suggs, Jacqueline Seabrooks, Elnora and Patricia Williams; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Greg was predeceased by his parents, Eva Jones and David Seabrooks and siblings, Samuel and Eddie J. Williams and Rozell Bryant.