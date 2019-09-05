|
Gregory Travis Anderson
Tallahassee - Gregory Travis Anderson passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, after an extended illness. Greg was a loved father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He was an artist who loved music, and a master tradesman, especially carpentry. There was never a problem for which he was unable to think up an innovative and novel solution. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, hidden sensitive side, and creative spirit.
He is survived by beloved son Derek and daughter-in-law Cristina, granddaughters Amelia and Julia, ex-wife Terri, mother Teddy, eight brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Smitten With Kittens, a foster-based kitten rescue, in honor of his love of cats (https://www.smittenwithkittens.net/index.html). Also, that you listen to Joni Mitchell's Blue album in its entirety
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019