Gregory Ward, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Gregory Bernard Ward, Sr., 56, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950), with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Greg attended Godby High School and had worked at the Tallahassee Airport and Cobb Middle School. Survivors include his daughter, Veronica Ward (Roberto) Norton; son, Gregory B. (the late Kendra) Ward, Jr.; stepdaughter, Kandace Moore; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his longtime companion, Irene Moore; sisters: Peggy W. (Lawrence Sr.) McMillian, Lucille Ward and Kathy W. Farmer; brother, Eddie Lee Ward and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019