Reverend Gregory Wayne Hodges, Sr.Tallahassee - The Reverend Gregory Wayne Hodges, Sr., 69, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.Graveside service will be 10 A.M. Friday, July 10, 2020, at DeSoto Field Cemetery, Monday Road. Viewing will be (Today) Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.A lifelong member of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, he spent 25 years in the 11th Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Church as a reverend marked by several appointments, including his most recent, pastor of St. Peter A.M.E. Church in Midway.He is survived by wife, Barbara Pompey Hodges; children, Sabrina Childress, Gregory Wayne Hodges, Jr. (Freda), and Roderick Pompey (Jennifer); grandchildren, Gregory Wayne Hodges, III, Elijah DeVaughn Hodges, Carlos Johnson, Iesha, Tishona, Brittany, Sekoya, and Tatyana Pompey; siblings, James Hodges (Sandra), Marjorie Hodges and Leroy Johnson.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton L. and Mother Hazella Thompson Hodges, and sister, Gertrude Williams.