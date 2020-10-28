1/1
Greta Faye Oliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greta Faye Oliver

Tallahassee, FL - Greta Faye Cooper Oliver, 66, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday (tomorrow) at New Covenant Holy Temple, 4420 Shelfer Road, Tallahassee, FL 32305. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday (today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Oliver had been a home healthcare provider and a member of New Covenant, where she had been a missionary, usher and chairperson of the Kitchen Auxiliary. She is survived by her daughters: Carlisa Cooper (James) Harris, Jessica and Cantrell Griffin; sons: Vinson Burgess, Shawn and Jovan Griffin; 27 grandchildren; brother, Gary (Mattie) Cooper; sisters: Pamela, Rozina and Willie Mae Cooper, Cherry (Reginald) Brown, Victoria (Jeff) Elsenheimer, Patricia (Nathaniel) Williams and Brenda (Lyle) Gabrielson; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
03:00 PM
New Covenant Holy Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved