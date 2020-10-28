Greta Faye OliverTallahassee, FL - Greta Faye Cooper Oliver, 66, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday (tomorrow) at New Covenant Holy Temple, 4420 Shelfer Road, Tallahassee, FL 32305. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday (today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Oliver had been a home healthcare provider and a member of New Covenant, where she had been a missionary, usher and chairperson of the Kitchen Auxiliary. She is survived by her daughters: Carlisa Cooper (James) Harris, Jessica and Cantrell Griffin; sons: Vinson Burgess, Shawn and Jovan Griffin; 27 grandchildren; brother, Gary (Mattie) Cooper; sisters: Pamela, Rozina and Willie Mae Cooper, Cherry (Reginald) Brown, Victoria (Jeff) Elsenheimer, Patricia (Nathaniel) Williams and Brenda (Lyle) Gabrielson; and numerous other relatives and friends.