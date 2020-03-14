Resources
1931 - 2020
Tallahassee - Gretchen Scoggin, 88, of Tallahassee, walked on from this life on February 9, 2020.

Gretchen was born on April 2, 1931 in Omaha, NE to Lloyd and Viola Geistlinger Wagner. Since her father was in the U.S. Marine Corps, she frequently moved during her childhood. She lived in Seattle, San Diego and Miami until moving to North Florida in the 1970's. Gretchen retired from the State of Florida as a social worker. She was a member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteering as well as Maclay Gardens.

Survivors include her son, Lloyd Scoggin (Debbie) of Gainesville; two daughters, Kevin Scoggin (Alan) of San Diego and Rebecca Williams (Eric) of Salem, OR; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Terry Seegers.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Children's Home, 7771 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32309.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Scoggin family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
