Gretta Hammarstrom
Tallahassee - Gretta Hammarstrom of Tallahassee, Florida, died peacefully at her home on August 27, 2019.
Gretta was born September 27, 1948, in Miami, Florida. She graduated from FSU and taught several years in Leon County's public schools.
During her lifetime, Gretta always exhibited a charismatic spirit, a love for the Lord, and an inspiring commitment to her life's duties which focused upon honoring her students, friends, and family.
Gretta is survived by her twin sister, Grace Nickerson; nieces Holly Clayson, Kathryn Faulkner, and Julie Faulkner; great nephews Keller Lindley and Noah Clayson; and great niece Jade Lindley.
A future Celebration of Life service is being planned by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019