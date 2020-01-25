|
Guy Raburn Thomas
Tallahassee - Guy Raburn Thomas passed away January 23, 2020 at home in Tallahassee. Guy was born January 21, 1927 in Attapulgus, GA. He graduated from Attapulgus High School and Georgia Tech and served his country in the United States Navy. Guy spent the majority of his professional career in banking with Tallahassee Federal Savings and Loan until his retirement in 1985. Following his retirement, he appraised real estate for several years with The Pillion Company. He was a faithful member of Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents William and Ethel Vanlandingham Thomas, his beloved wife Sara Bowman Thomas, brothers Hunter, Bruce and Edwin Thomas and his sister Anita Barineau.
Guy is survived by his grandson Ryan Fitzgerald and his wife Dang, great grandchildren Kenneth and Dean, his best friend Susan Owens, brothers in law Louie Barineau and James Bowman(Becky), nieces and nephews Anita Gibson (Edd), Joyce Armbruster(Dave), Jim Barineau (Carol), James Thomas, Jr. (Dana), Jeff Bowman (Ann), Scott Bowman, Todd Bowman and a myriad of friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 28, at 10:00 AM at Pisgah United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Pisgah cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020