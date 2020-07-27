Gwen Clark
1933-2020
Gwendolyn (Gwen) Elizabeth Kinsey Clark, age 86, passed away peacefully in Madison, FL on July 24, 2020 due to Covid-19. Gwen was born August 24, 1933 in Madison to the late Joseph William Kinsey and Nellie Corine Cone Kinsey. Gwen was graduated from Madison High School where she played on the girl's basketball team. Gwen was trained as a nurse at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, LA. She had a fulfilling public health career as a Registered Nurse with the State of Florida, with service at the Leon County and Okaloosa County Health Departments before becoming the outreach nurse covering Jefferson and Madison Counties with the Bureau of Crippled Children prior to becoming Director of the Bureau. Gwen was a long time resident of Monticello, FL and served as Worthy Matron in the Monticello Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend to many. Gwen loved fishing and was at home on the Aucilla and Wacissa Rivers.
Survivors include her sons Richard (Rick) Wayne Clark, Jr (Susan) of Stansbury Park, UT and William (Bill) Joseph Clark (Cynthia) of Port St. Lucie, FL; Four grandsons, Benjamin, Joshua and Samuel Clark of Salt Lake City, UT and Branden Clark of St. Louis, MO; One brother, Ernest Thomas Kinsey (Kathleen) of Madison, FL; and a host of nephews and cousins that she dearly loved.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard Wayne Clark, Sr.; parents, Honorable Joseph W. Kinsey and Nellie Corine Cone Kinsey; grandparents, Honorable Joseph M. (Big Joe) and Amanda Hamilton Kinsey, and F.C. and Lena Hamilton Cone; her brother, Joseph Wiley Kinsey and her sister, Marilyn Kinsey Bishop. At Gwen's request there will be no services. She will be laid to rest beside her loving husband Richard at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison, FL. The family extends special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madison, FL and to Big Bend Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home, 235 NW Orange Ave., Madison, FL 32340, (850)-973-2258. Those interested in honoring the memory of Gwen are encouraged to make a donation to her favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800)-805-5856.