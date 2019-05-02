|
|
Gwendolyn B. Triplett
Crawfordville, Fl. - Gwendolyn B. Triplett, 34, of Crawfordville passed away unexpectly on Thursday, April 23, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Thessalonia M.B. Church, 223 Triplett Road with burial at Walker Cemetery both in Crawfordville, FL.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her mother, Sharon Triplett; two children, Jeriyah Smith and Gabriel Triplett; two sisters, Ashley Triplett and Destiny "Nikki" Triplett; her fiance, Alan Hollis; grandmother, Benita Triplett; grandparents, Deacon Preston & Lillie Triplett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019