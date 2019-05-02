Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Thessalonia M.B. Church
223 Triplett Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Triplett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn B. Triplett


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gwendolyn B. Triplett Obituary
Gwendolyn B. Triplett

Crawfordville, Fl. - Gwendolyn B. Triplett, 34, of Crawfordville passed away unexpectly on Thursday, April 23, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Thessalonia M.B. Church, 223 Triplett Road with burial at Walker Cemetery both in Crawfordville, FL.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her mother, Sharon Triplett; two children, Jeriyah Smith and Gabriel Triplett; two sisters, Ashley Triplett and Destiny "Nikki" Triplett; her fiance, Alan Hollis; grandmother, Benita Triplett; grandparents, Deacon Preston & Lillie Triplett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now