Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Gwendolyn Ihrie Williams


1925 - 2020
Gwendolyn Ihrie Williams Obituary
Gwendolyn Ihrie Williams

Tallahassee - Gwendolyn Maurine Ihrie Williams, age 94, entered into rest January 1, 2020. Gwen was born in Buchanan, Michigan and was a longtime resident of Bradenton. She retired in 1990 from the Manatee County Planning Department, where she was a Graphic Supervisor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William T. Williams. Survivors include three children, Brian T. (Patricia) Williams of Palmetto, Tana L. (David) Oglesby of Tallahassee, Trudy L. (Richard) Miller of Bradenton; five grandchildren Beau (Andrea) Williams of Tampa, Lacey Williams Stovall of Palmetto, Bruce (Tori) Oglesby and Brad (Sarah) Oglesby all of Tallahassee, William Eklund of Bradenton; eleven great-grandchildren and her dear cat Dennis. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fl on February 7th at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or the . Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.(www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
