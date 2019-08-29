|
|
Gwendolyn Lanette Morgan Reed
Havana - Gwendolyn Lanette Morgan Reed, 67, of Havana, retired, passed Tue., Aug 20th, in Havana. A service of celebration will convene at 1:30 PM, Sun., Sep 1st, at Old Jerusalem MB Church in Havana. Burial will culminate at Hopewell AME Church Cemetery in Havana. Gwendolyn will rest in the Sanctuary of Old Jerusalem from 3-7pm, Sat. Aug 31st,. The Family will receive friends at the church from 6-7pm on Saturday. She leaves a void in the hearts of her daughter, Fadonia Reed; grandson who was like a son, Demarien J. Hawk; granddaughter, NaShira Sutton. Siblings; Bettye Maxwell, Doris Derrico (Levane), Lemeldon Norwood (Willie), Berta Jean Kemp, Willie Morgan, Jr. (Sylvia), Kenneth Morgan, Sr. Godchildren, Makenzie Lamb, Khamryn Norton, & Darnell Bryant Jr., God brothers; Pastor Jack P. Leland & Sammie Lee Zanders. Caregivers; Catherine Washington & Carolyn Brown & a host of other relatives & friends.
Flowers can be sent to Tillman Funeral Home, 4006 Crawfordville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32305;between 10 am & 7 pm on Friday and to the Old Jerusalem M.B. Church between 2 pm & 7 pm on Saturday.
In the Professional Hands of Min. Demarien J. Hawk and the Ivey Funeral Home of Live Oak (386)-362-2672
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019