Gwendolyn Y. Welch
Gwendolyn Y. Welch, 63, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel. Viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Survivor include three daughters, LaShawnda Flagler (Herman), NaToya Simmons (Alfred) and Tamika Welch; six brothers, Charles Lee, Calvin Kimble, Robert Kimble Jr., Lorris E. Welch (Brenda), Larry Welch and Daryl Welch; eight sisters, Jennifer Gallon, Patricia Ware, Bernice Huntley, Barbara Welch, Stacey Hawkins (Michael), Rita Welch, Michelle Byrd and Denise Cleare; 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
