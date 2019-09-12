|
|
Gwynn Earl Lee, Sr.
Tallahassee - Gwynn Earl Lee Sr. passed away September 2, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born November 11, 1948 to Evelyn Bryant Cox in Leon County, Florida. Mr. Lee worked for Leon County Parks and Recreation as a Park attendant for 35 years before retiring in 2013. Throughout his life he enjoyed many outdoor activities such as Hunting, Fishing or just cruising on his Harley Davidson. He was proud to hold lifelong memberships of both the National Rifle Association and the North American Hunting Club, among being a contributor to several other outdoor associations.
He is survived by his sons Gwynn E (Tad) Lee Jr. (daughter in law Leah), Jason Lee, and Timmy Lee; grandchildren Hunter Parker-Lee, Madison Parker-Lee, and Thomas Lee; aunts Dorothy "Dot" Matthews and Linda Broadway. Other survivors include his close friends he cherished throughout his life: his ex-wife and loving friend Ms. Gencie Shaw, Mr. Willie Steele, and his brother in-law Mr. David Granger.
Memorial services will be held at Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church (3004 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308) on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST with Pastor Ken Hamilton officiating and where flowers may be sent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019