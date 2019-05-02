|
H.A. Thomas
Tallahassee, FL - H.A. Thomas, 86, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, April 29, 2019. Services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Thomas had worked at Palmer Animal Hospital and for Leon County Public Works. Survivors include his wife, Rosa Denmark Williams and his children, Walter (Tammy), Tommy Lee (Katrina), Johnny, Cora Lynn (C.D. Jr.), Emma, Judy and Jerlene; siblings, Tommy Jr., Molly, Susie and Florene; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019