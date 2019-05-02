Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Tallahassee, FL - H.A. Thomas, 86, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, April 29, 2019. Services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Thomas had worked at Palmer Animal Hospital and for Leon County Public Works. Survivors include his wife, Rosa Denmark Williams and his children, Walter (Tammy), Tommy Lee (Katrina), Johnny, Cora Lynn (C.D. Jr.), Emma, Judy and Jerlene; siblings, Tommy Jr., Molly, Susie and Florene; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
