Harold A. Gokey
Tallahassee - Harold A. Gokey passed away quietly at the Masonic Home of Florida, St. Petersburg, on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee. Entombment will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marzuq Shrine Center Building Fund, PO Box 37130, Tallahassee, FL 32315.
Mr. Gokey was born on May 23, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, beginning a full and generous life. He was predeceased by his parents, Alton Earnest Gokey and Mertl J. Gokey, both of Michigan. Also predeceasing Harold was his beloved wife, Matilda J. Gokey on February 12, 2006. Harold and Matilda were married on January 3, 1959, and he missed her until the moment of his passing.
Mr. Gokey was a member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral in Jacksonville, FL. He became a Master Mason in 1954 in Jacksonville at Lodge #20. He also was a member of Morroco Shrine Center, Jacksonville; Bahia Shrine Center, Orlando; and Marzuq Shrine Center in Tallahassee. He also was a member of Scottish Rite and York Rite Bodies.
Survivors include three nieces and two nephews, Emily Marie Miller of Carolina Beach, NC; Carolyn Vidal of Irmo, SC; Kimberly Kirchoff of Melbourne Beach, FL; H. David Blivin of Margate, FL and Patrick Kirchoff of Springhill, FL.
Mr. Gokey requested that his thanks be conveyed to his many friends who have shown such kindness to him: his masonic brothers and Shrine brothers, and to the masonic Home fo Florida for their love, support and care that they have shown him in his last years.
Harold Gokey was a friend to all and loved by many. You will be greatly missed, Mr. Gokey!
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019