Mr. Harold E. Folsom
Tallahassee - Mr. Harold E. Folsom, a Carpenter and lifelong resident of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on 23 March 2020 at the age of 92, at the Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, FL.
Mr. Folsom is survived by his two daughters Patricia Diane Thibodeau and Madonna Ann Dunn. He is predeceased by his brothers: J.E, Odie Lee, Wallace Wilson, and Bernard Daniel; his sisters: Mary Levignon, and Ila Ruth
Mr. Folsom was born in Elkton, Florida on January 7, 1928, to Daniel Bryant Folsom and Susie Mae Eason. He was also a very proud World War II Veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served aboard the USS Shenandoah. After discharge from the U.S. Navy, Harold began his technical training to become a carpenter. He worked his carpentry trade throughout his lifetime in Tallahassee. He was well known for his pride in, as well as for the professional quality work, he produced throughout the entire Tallahassee area.
Harold loved fishing. If you couldn't find him working his carpentry tools, he'd be out on Lake Talquin trying his best to leave no chance for any other anglers to make a catch. While fishing was his passion, he also loved his cat Coonie.
He attended, with his dearest friends Ed and Pam, and was a member of the Bible Study Fellowship Church with Pastor Carl Powell.
Harold will be at rest at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, arranged by Bevis Colonial Funeral Home.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020