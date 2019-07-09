|
Harold Eugene Heeter
Tallahassee - On July 3rd, Harold lost his brave battle with cancer. He was born on June 30, 1950 in Sneedville, Tennessee, to Raymond and Ada Heeter. He was raised in Maryland and Virginia and graduated from George Washington High School and Northern Virginia Community College. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Patricia Heeter, sister Charlene Heeter, sisters-in-law Priscilla Ramer and Pamela Waugaman, brother-in-law Steve McDonald, Nephews Sean (wife, Kristina) and Brandon (wife, Kate, and son, Braxton).
In 2005, Harold moved to Tallahassee to support his wife, Patricia, as she pursued her PhD at FSU. Until his retirement, Harold spent over 30 years in the automotive industry. Before retirement, he was the owner of Collaborative Solutions and a member of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce where he was an active participant in leads groups.
Harold was a beloved husband and will be remembered for his love of family, sense of humor, kindness, and support to those he loved. He loved to travel, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help people. He was a Seminole and a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The family will receive friends, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at 12:00 PM at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 9, 2019