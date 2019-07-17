|
Dr. Harold F. Ramsey
Tallahassee - Dr. Harold F. Ramsey, 90, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Tallahassee.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 prior to service at
Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Fl 32311, (850) 942-2929.
Dr. Ramsey was born July 24, 1928 in Mammoth, W. Virginia to Harold and Beulah Ramsey. He enrolled in the Bible Institute and earned his Doctor of Ministry and ministered for 44 years at New Testament Church in Largo, FL and Southwood Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helena Ramsey in 2016.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 17, 2019