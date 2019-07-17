Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Dr. Harold F. Ramsey


1928 - 2019
Dr. Harold F. Ramsey Obituary
Dr. Harold F. Ramsey

Tallahassee - Dr. Harold F. Ramsey, 90, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Tallahassee.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 prior to service at

Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Fl 32311, (850) 942-2929.

Dr. Ramsey was born July 24, 1928 in Mammoth, W. Virginia to Harold and Beulah Ramsey. He enrolled in the Bible Institute and earned his Doctor of Ministry and ministered for 44 years at New Testament Church in Largo, FL and Southwood Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helena Ramsey in 2016.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 17, 2019
