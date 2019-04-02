Services
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Foster


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Foster Obituary
Harold Foster

Tallahassee - Harold "Cy" Foster, 91, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House surrounded by his beloved family.

Cy was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Foster; brothers, Clifton; Alpha; Russell; Forrest and Kenneth; sisters, Marylou Bradley; Marion Foster and Gladys Robinson; daughter, Robin Isdell; and stepson, Warren Kight.

Cy was born in Groton, CT on July 13, 1927. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and later Captained a Commercial Fishing Vessel dredging for clams. His favorite times included listening to country music bands and traveling to watch his grandson's wrestling matches.

Survivors include his wife, Maelene Kight; brother, Earl Foster; sisters, June Henderson (Bill) and Nellie Small; daughters, Denise DeSota and Theresa Bennett; sons, Joseph Dennis; Joseph Martin; and Michael Foster (Judy); stepsons, Hoby Kight (Layna); Charles Kight (Delyn); and Charles Conine; stepdaughter, Charlene Waldron (Bruce); along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Committtal Service will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Lifesong (850/627-1111 or lifesongfunerals.com) is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now