Harold Foster
Tallahassee - Harold "Cy" Foster, 91, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House surrounded by his beloved family.
Cy was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Foster; brothers, Clifton; Alpha; Russell; Forrest and Kenneth; sisters, Marylou Bradley; Marion Foster and Gladys Robinson; daughter, Robin Isdell; and stepson, Warren Kight.
Cy was born in Groton, CT on July 13, 1927. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and later Captained a Commercial Fishing Vessel dredging for clams. His favorite times included listening to country music bands and traveling to watch his grandson's wrestling matches.
Survivors include his wife, Maelene Kight; brother, Earl Foster; sisters, June Henderson (Bill) and Nellie Small; daughters, Denise DeSota and Theresa Bennett; sons, Joseph Dennis; Joseph Martin; and Michael Foster (Judy); stepsons, Hoby Kight (Layna); Charles Kight (Delyn); and Charles Conine; stepdaughter, Charlene Waldron (Bruce); along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Committtal Service will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Lifesong (850/627-1111 or lifesongfunerals.com) is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019