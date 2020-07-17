Harold "Royce" Kelly, Jr.
Havana - Harold "Royce" Kelly, Jr. 65 of Havana, FL passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his residence.
The graveside funeral service was held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July18, 2020 at Concord Cemetery. The family did receive friends Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Faith Funeral Home Chapel. ( all CDC guidelines were observed )
Royce was born in Moultrie, GA. on June 24, 1955 the son of the late Harold R. Kelly, Sr. and the late Christine Benefield Kelly. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Havana. He was a talented man, and he drove a tow truck for many years. He also drove a school bus for Gadsden Christian Academy. He owned and operator Kelly's Exxon gas station. Later in life he decided to take over the family business at Kelly Farms. He became known as "The Green Man" to his venders and friends. He was a devoted family man. He loved watching western movies and Star Trek on T.V.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Suzanne Kelly of Havana.; two daughters Miranda Kelly of Bainbridge, GA and Rachel Flowers (husband Lee) of Havana, and brother Mark Kelly also of Havana; his five grandchildren Ashton Kelly, Alivia Chancellor, Tate Kelly, Jaycee Flowers and Brooke Flowers and many more extended relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Jan Kelly and sister-in-law Terry Kelly.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308.
Faith Funeral Home & Crematory in Havana is in charge of arrangements. (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com
)