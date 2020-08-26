Harold Leroy ThomasCrawfordville - Harold Leroy Thomas, 68, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020.Graveside service will be 11 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Olive #1 P.B. Cemetery, 4056 Crawfordville Hwy.Viewing will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home and Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9 AM to 10:45 AM at Mt. Olive #1 P.B. Church.Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Martha Thomas; three children, Carlos Jackson (LaTisha), Andrea Thomas and Felicia Thomas; his mother, Bessie l. Donaldson; two siblings, Sandra Thomas (Thomas) and George Thomas (Leslie); three aunts, Daisy Webster, Eddie Mae Jackson and Gloria Turner; 6 grandchidren, and a host of relatives and friends.