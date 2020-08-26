1/1
Harold Leroy Thomas
Harold Leroy Thomas

Crawfordville - Harold Leroy Thomas, 68, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Olive #1 P.B. Cemetery, 4056 Crawfordville Hwy.

Viewing will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home and Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9 AM to 10:45 AM at Mt. Olive #1 P.B. Church.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Martha Thomas; three children, Carlos Jackson (LaTisha), Andrea Thomas and Felicia Thomas; his mother, Bessie l. Donaldson; two siblings, Sandra Thomas (Thomas) and George Thomas (Leslie); three aunts, Daisy Webster, Eddie Mae Jackson and Gloria Turner; 6 grandchidren, and a host of relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
