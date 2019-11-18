Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Harold Raymond Taul Obituary
Harold Raymond Taul

Tallahassee - Harold Raymond Taul, age 91, passed away at Westminster Oaks on November 18, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean war. He moved to Tallahassee in 1970 and was a Supervisor at Olin Corp until his retirement in 1991. Harold was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. His hobbies included golf and baseball and following the St. Louis Cardinals.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Shirley Taul; children Susan Jones, Jeanne Fillingame; Phil Taul, Mark Taul, Julie Coffey; brother Terry Taul; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial at 12 noon at Tallahassee National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
