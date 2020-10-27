1/1
Harold VanFields
Harold Van Fields

Quincy, FL - Harold Van Fields, 69, of Quincy, FL passed on Friday, October 23, 2020. Graveside services, with military honors, will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Midway, Mr. Fields was a graduate of Havana's Northside High School and Gadsden Technical Institute. He was retired after 30 years from CSX Railroad as a machine operator. He served as a deacon at St. Rosa P.B. Church, Tallahassee. Cherishing his love are his wife, Alberta Johnson Fields; children: Rogenia (Winston) Murphy, Kentrella Shoats, Demond (Eurka) and Don Fields and a granddaughter raised as his own, Kamryn McMillon; siblings: Charlie (Gloria Jean) and Wendell Fields and Elizabeth Williams; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
