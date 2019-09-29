|
|
Harriet Kay Dickson
Tallahassee - Harriet Kay Dickson, 78, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on September 26, 2019. Born on August 8,1941, to Harry Rothauser and Louise Rothauser in Lancaster, PA. She graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School and Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. She became an airline stewardess in 1962. She met and married the love of her life, Billy Dickson on November 23, 1964. They have two children, Beth Allen and David Dickson.
She worked for many years both as a teacher's assistant at King Middle School and an administrative assistant at Gulf Power in Milton, FL and FL Rural Electric in Tallahassee, FL. After retiring she was a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House and a docent (guide) at the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee. She also took great care of her husband, Billy Dickson.
Her faith and family were so important to her. Harriet is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Billy Dickson, daughter, Beth(Ronnie) Allen, son, David(Jennifer) Dickson; grandchildren Zachary Folks, Heidi (Caleb) Segers, Cameron(Amy) Allen, Caitlin(Trevor) Morgan, Connor(Courtney) Allen, Tyler Dickson and Christian Dickson; great grandchildren Michael Segers, Addilyn and Declan Morgan.
A visitation will be held from 10AM to 11AM EST at Fellowship Presbyterian Church (3158 Shamrock Street South, Tallahassee, FL 32309) on September 30, with a celebration of life to follow at 11AM EST. A second visitation will be held from 1PM to 2PM CST at Shady Grove United Methodist Church (7305 Birchwood Road, Grand Ridge, FL 32442) on October 1 with a celebration of life to follow at 2PM. The internment will take place immediately following the service at Shady Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriet's name may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Tallahassee.
"We will always carry your memory in our hearts."
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019