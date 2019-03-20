Services
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
New Bethel P.B. Church
Harriett L. Spencer

Harriett L. Spencer Obituary
Harriett L. Spencer

Havana, FL - Harriett Lois Johnson Spencer, 65, passed on Friday, March 8, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday, March 22, at New Bethel P.B. Church. Burial will follow in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. She retired on February 28, 2019 from the Florida Dept. of Financial Services after more than 30 years of service. Cherishing her love are her husband, Thomas J. Spencer; son, Shelvis Spencer; daughter, Felicia D. Spencer; brothers, Earl (Mary), James (Annie Pearl)and Willie Jackson; sisters, Chattie Norwood; three grandchildren, Sariya, Rahiam and Nia Imani Spencer; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry Lee and Geneva Cummings Johnson and her sister, Sharon Johnson.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
