Harry Dean
Tallahassee - Harry Dean, aka Harry-O, 76, of Tallahassee passed away on Wednesday, July 8 at his home with his wife by his side after a brief battle with cancer.
Harry was born on March 23, 1944 in Lakeland, Fl. He was know throughout Tallahassee for his pickin' and grinnin' and telling jokes. He was also a huge Gator fan.
Harry is survived by his wife, Terri Robertson Dean; his beloved, daughter Sherry Dean; son, Terry Dean; stepsons, John and Sean Robertson; granddaughters, Victoria Gullone and Kimberlyn Robertson. He is also survived by his sisters Martha Zipperer (Kenny), Jeanine Mirizio (Steve) and Mary Tyler.
A memorial will be held at a later date when the Covid-19 Restrictions have been eased. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in honor of Harry-O to the American Heart Association
.
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is handling assisting the Dean family with final arrangements.