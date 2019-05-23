|
|
Hattie K. Larry
Tallahassee, FL - Hattie R. Killingsworth Larry, 49, of Tallahassee passed at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Sanford, FL, Hattie grew up in Monticello, graduating from Jefferson County High School. She was a certified nursing assistant. Treasuring her love are her husband, Maurice Larry; daughters, Jakeria Howard, Malika, Malicia and Maurissa Larry; five grandchildren; brothers, Don (Adrian) Shuler, Gene Smith and Alexis"Jit" Bradley; sisters, Artie (Warnell) Robinson, Dorina (Nick) Greene, Rebecca (Earnest) Waters, Janice and Ella Smith; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019