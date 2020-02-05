|
Hattie Mae Spradley
Tallahassee - Hattie Mae Barron Spradley, 85, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Hattie was the loving wife of the late Yancy Spradley for 66 years. She is a native of Colquitt, GA and was educated in the Miller County public school system. She retired from Tallahassee Community College. Mrs. Spradley was an active member of the Greater Fountain Chapel A.M.E Church for 61 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, LeVon (Ronnie) Burnett, Terris (Johnny) Craig, Helen Inman, Cathleen (Christopher) Douglas, Gloria (Carey) Brown, daughters-in-law, Ernestine Spradley and Evelyn Spradley; brothers, Willie (Kelly) Barron, David Barron, Connell Barron; sisters, Betty McFarlane, Shriley Brown, Linda Timothy; sisters-in-law, Burnestine Barron, Betty Ford Barron; grandhildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Yancy Spradley; parents, Robert and Charlie Mae Barron; sons, Albert Spradley and Larry Spradley; daughter, Bonnie Amos; son-in-law, Samuel Inman and daughter-in-law, Vivian Spradley.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Tallahassee with burial at Southside Cemetery. Vieiwing and visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from noon till 7:00 P.M. at Strong & Jones.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020