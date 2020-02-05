Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hattie Spradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie Mae Spradley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hattie Mae Spradley Obituary
Hattie Mae Spradley

Tallahassee - Hattie Mae Barron Spradley, 85, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Hattie was the loving wife of the late Yancy Spradley for 66 years. She is a native of Colquitt, GA and was educated in the Miller County public school system. She retired from Tallahassee Community College. Mrs. Spradley was an active member of the Greater Fountain Chapel A.M.E Church for 61 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, LeVon (Ronnie) Burnett, Terris (Johnny) Craig, Helen Inman, Cathleen (Christopher) Douglas, Gloria (Carey) Brown, daughters-in-law, Ernestine Spradley and Evelyn Spradley; brothers, Willie (Kelly) Barron, David Barron, Connell Barron; sisters, Betty McFarlane, Shriley Brown, Linda Timothy; sisters-in-law, Burnestine Barron, Betty Ford Barron; grandhildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Yancy Spradley; parents, Robert and Charlie Mae Barron; sons, Albert Spradley and Larry Spradley; daughter, Bonnie Amos; son-in-law, Samuel Inman and daughter-in-law, Vivian Spradley.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Tallahassee with burial at Southside Cemetery. Vieiwing and visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from noon till 7:00 P.M. at Strong & Jones.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -