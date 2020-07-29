Or Copy this URL to Share

Hattie Mae Zeigler



Quincy - Deaconess Hattie Mae Zeigler, 76 years of age of Quincy, FL departed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Dexter Kenon(Cynthia), Quincy, FL, three stepsons, Elyon Zeigler(Varessa), Columbus, GA, Randall Zeigler, Quincy, FL, Cleveland Zeigler(Jackie), Killeen, TX. A celebration of life will be 9:00am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Zeigler family.









