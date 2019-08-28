Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303




Hazel Aleen Brewer


1935 - 2019
Hazel Aleen Brewer Obituary
Hazel Aleen Brewer

Tallahassee - Hazel Aleen Brewer, age 83, entered into rest on August 25, 2019. Born in Omega, Georgia, Hazel grew up in Tifton, Georgia and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. Hazel was a homemaker, wife, loving mother and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Seminole Baptist Church. Hazel was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents. She was the eldest granddaughter of Allen and Emma Walker, and oldest daughter of John and Mary Lawson. Survivors include her husband Darrell Brewer, children Teresa (Randy) Hollis of Tallahassee, Rick (Katrinka) Brewer of Crawfordville, Donna (Roy) Rush of Cairo, GA, Lisa Smith, Cindy (D.J.) Caldwell of Tallahassee; grandchildren Amanda James, Travis Brewer, Chris Rush, Ryan (Amanda) Rush, Lyle (Mary) Miley, Lily Smith, Lacy Smith, Chloe Caldwell; great-grandchildren Ethan and Lyla Brewer, Gavin, Brynna and Grayson James, Journy Rowell and Rayna Rush; sister Ann (Joe) DeVeer of Tallahassee; brother Jim Lawson of Tifton, GA.

The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
