Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Southwood Baptist Church
5177 Capital Circle Sw
Hazel Cox Allen


Hazel Cox Allen Obituary
Hazel Cox Allen

Tallahassee - Hazel Cox Allen, 87, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Tallahassee. She was born on November 14, 1931 in Holmes County Fl. to William and Litha Hudson. She loved sharing the gospel at the Leon county jail, and was a cook at the Lighthouse Children's Home for many years. She loved spending time in her garden with her great grandchildren, Braxton and Tyler. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Hazel Allen is survived by her son, Bobby Cox SR. (Michelle) of Tallahassee; Grandchildren, Mindy Colman and Bobby Cox JR. (Kayla) of Tallahassee; Great grandchildren, Braxton Colman and Tyler Cox of Tallahassee; Brother Billy Hudson (Betty) of Tallahassee; Sister Barbara Bratcher of White City; Stepson Cliff Allen (Corey) of Tallahassee; Step grandchildren, Brandon, Nathan and Nicholas, and many nieces and nephews.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husbands, BJ Cox, and Robert Allen; her parents, William and Litha Hudson; sisters, Edna, Pearlie, Lillian, Laura, Pauline and Nancy; and brothers, Ben, Eddie and Doye.

A visitation will be held at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Pkwy in Tallahassee, on Wednesday March 20th from 6-8pm.

Mrs. Allen's funeral service will be held at Southwood Baptist Church, 5177 Capital Circle Sw. on Thursday, March 21st at 10am with the internment following at New Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the Lighthouse Children's Home. 7771 Mahan Dr., Tallahassee FL. 32309.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
