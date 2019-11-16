Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Harms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Elizabeth Harms


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Elizabeth Harms Obituary
Hazel Elizabeth Harms

Tallahassee - On Saturday, November 16th, 2019, Hazel Elizabeth Harms, loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully at the age of 94.

She was born June 16th, 1925, in Albany, GA, to George W. and Bertha Mae Gardner into a very loving family with many wonderful childhood memories. She was proud to have worked for an airplane defense factory during World War II in Elmira, NY. Her passion was in lady's fashions. She retired from Gayfer's/Dillard's in 2009 after 25+ years.

She was preceded in death by the "love of her life", Marvin H. Harms and one brother. She is survived by her faithful canine companion, "Mini"; three sons, Paul King, Richard King, and Roy Greene; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Her family and many friends will surely miss her love, spirit, and advice. We will always love her. She chose cremation with Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home. Celebration of Life details are currently pending.

In lieu of any flowers, please donate to Big Bend Hospice or any animal rescue/shelter.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -