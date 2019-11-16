|
Hazel Elizabeth Harms
Tallahassee - On Saturday, November 16th, 2019, Hazel Elizabeth Harms, loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully at the age of 94.
She was born June 16th, 1925, in Albany, GA, to George W. and Bertha Mae Gardner into a very loving family with many wonderful childhood memories. She was proud to have worked for an airplane defense factory during World War II in Elmira, NY. Her passion was in lady's fashions. She retired from Gayfer's/Dillard's in 2009 after 25+ years.
She was preceded in death by the "love of her life", Marvin H. Harms and one brother. She is survived by her faithful canine companion, "Mini"; three sons, Paul King, Richard King, and Roy Greene; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Her family and many friends will surely miss her love, spirit, and advice. We will always love her. She chose cremation with Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home. Celebration of Life details are currently pending.
In lieu of any flowers, please donate to Big Bend Hospice or any animal rescue/shelter.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019