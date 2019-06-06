|
Hazel Stevenson Jones
- - Hazel Stevenson Jones, 77, passed on May 22, 2019. Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4010 W. Orange Ave., Tallahassee, FL. She pursued a career in Nursing for 41 years. Survivors include her children, Bridgett, Brian and Brett Jones; one granddaughter, Brooke Leahy; brothers, Benjamin (Beverly) McMahon, Freddie Jr. (Esther), Manley (Barbara), Nathaniel and Michael Stevenson; sisters, Barbara Williams and Theresa Stevenson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019