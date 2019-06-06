Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4010 W. Orange Ave.,
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Stevenson Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hazel Stevenson Jones Obituary
Hazel Stevenson Jones

- - Hazel Stevenson Jones, 77, passed on May 22, 2019. Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4010 W. Orange Ave., Tallahassee, FL. She pursued a career in Nursing for 41 years. Survivors include her children, Bridgett, Brian and Brett Jones; one granddaughter, Brooke Leahy; brothers, Benjamin (Beverly) McMahon, Freddie Jr. (Esther), Manley (Barbara), Nathaniel and Michael Stevenson; sisters, Barbara Williams and Theresa Stevenson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.