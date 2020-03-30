|
|
Hazel W. Fitz
Tallahassee - Hazel Mae White Fitz, 96, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Graveside Service will be FRIDAY, April 3, 2020 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Church Cemetery (Chaires).
Survivors include her son, Dana Fitz; two neices, Sallie Holsey and Karen Taylor (Arrick); four nephews, Eugene White (Effie), Roand White (Cheryl), Kevin White (Gail) and Raoul White (Nozomi); one granddaughter, Tamyra Fitz; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020