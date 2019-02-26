Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
City Church
Calling hours
Following Services
City Church
Tallahassee - Heath Wesley Bohannon, age 22, entered into rest Saturday, February 23, 2019. Heath was born in Altamonte Springs, and moved to Tallahassee with his family in 1998. He was a 2015 graduate of Chiles High School and was attending Lively Tech. Heath was employed with Hobby Lobby and was a member of City Church. He was a huge Florida Gator fan, an avid sports fan and loved music and people.

Survivors include his parents, Marty and Kim Bohannon of Tallahassee; brother Chase Matthew Bohannon of Tallahassee; sister Rebecca Rae Bohannon of Tampa; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, Feb.27th at City Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to City Church. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
