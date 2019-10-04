|
|
Heinz A. Roos
Tallahassee - Heinz A. Roos, 81, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was born February 4, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In service to his country and community, he served honorably in the United States Air National Guard, was a Deputy Sheriff in Albany Georgia and later in life was an auxiliary Florida Highway Patrolman. Additionally, Heinz had a successful career as a District Manager for Pitney Bowes and as a Realtor with Community Realty of Killearn. He was an active member of the Tallahassee First Seventh-Day Adventist Church and a loving husband, father and grandfather
He was preceded in death by his parents Adolf and Martha Roos, a brother Egon Roos and a sister Edith (Roos) Pepe and a son, Carl Heinz Roos.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Gail Fuller Roos, a son, Craig Steven Roos, three daughters, Carin Roos Reese, Kim Jones (Pete) Reiske, Esther Jones (Matt) Wheeler, seven grandchildren, Christi Roos (Matt) Tapley, Angela Roos, Ali Reese, Jackson Reiske, Graham Reiske, Payton Wheeler and Parker Wheeler and one great grandchild, Caroline Tapley in addition to several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 3:00PM at Tallahassee First Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 618 Capital Circle Northeast.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019