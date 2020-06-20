Heinz H. Luebkemann, EdD
Tallahassee - Heinz Luebkemann died peacefully June 10, 2020 at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee, Florida, at 92 years of age.
He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Celia Ann "Johnnye," sister Gertrude "Trudy" (Yopp), and brother William. He is survived by son Geoff Luebkemann (Teri Green); grandchildren Jordan Luebkemann and Emily Luebkemann; and brother Richard (Eileen).
Oldest of four siblings, Heinz was born April 20, 1928 in New Brunswick, NJ, to Heinz and Gertrude Luebkemann and raised in Trenton, NJ.
A first generation American, Heinz paused his education after tenth grade to enlist in the United Stated Navy and following World War II returned to school with a singular focus. He completed high school on an accelerated schedule for veterans, then an undergraduate degree at Temple University.
His professional career began with teaching high school English and history in Philadelphia, where he had the good fortune to be on a "telephone tree" with his school's very popular music teacher. Upon notifying her early one morning of a school snow day, he asked if she had plans. A day of ice skating and hot chocolate ensued, and six months later, on June 25, 1955, the two were married.
With an eye toward leadership roles in education, Heinz completed a Master of Education at Temple University, followed by a Doctor of Education at the Pennsylvania State University which resulted in succeeding his major professor and mentor as Director of Student Teaching at Penn State. A few years later would come relocation to Tallahassee and appointment to the same role at the Florida State University, where he would remain in various roles for the rest of a career that included successfully shepherding scores of doctoral candidates.
While highly educated and an accomplished academic, Heinz' greatest enthusiasm outside the classroom was reserved for sailing - and if oysters were involved so much the better! From off- the-beach racing monohulls to well outfitted cruisers, Heinz was happiest on or near a sailboat. He taught generations of neighbors, Boy Scouts, and friends the joy and art of sailing.
Brother, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, mentor, sailor. Heinz enriched countless lives and leaves an admirable legacy for having done so.
A private family service is planned at a later date, and memorial gifts to First Presbyterian Preschool, 110 N. Adams St., Tallahassee, FL 32301, are graciously encouraged.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Luebkemann family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.