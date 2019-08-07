|
Helen Beasley Ketcham
Tallahassee
- Helen Beasley Ketcham was born March 18, 1927 and passed away August 5, 2019.
Helen lived in Tallahassee for eighty years. She attended Leon High School where she played the bells in the band. Helen loved music and at one point in her life was an avid square dancer. Helen's working years were spent side by side with her husband's (Billy Ketcham) CPA practice.
Helen is survived by one sister, Faye B Shelton, of Tallahassee, a son, Clay (Patti) Ketcham of Tallahassee, daughter Karen (Randy) Melton of Wiggins, MS; six grandchildren; Brett (Laura) Ketcham, Lindsay (David) Lockhart, Blane (Jenny) Ketcham, Clint Bond, Luke (Natalie) Bond, Rhonda (Kevin) Aiken; and seven great grandchildren. Helen also left behind many nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the McGuire Center at Westminster Oaks Retirement Community. A reception for friends will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Ketcham family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019