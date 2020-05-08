Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Antioch Cemetery
Wetumka community, FL
Helen Betts


1930 - 2020
Helen Betts Obituary
Helen Betts

Quincy - Helen Marie Parramore Betts was born April 8, 1930 and went home to be with her Lord on May 6, 2020. The graveside service will be Saturday, May 9, 10:00 AM at Antioch Cemetery in the Wetumka community.

Helen was born and raised in the Wetumka community of Gadsden Co., she was an active life time member of Antioch Baptist Church, She graduated from Gadsden Co. High School and then Massey's Business Collage in Jacksonville, FL. Upon returning to Quincy she worked for Joe Weddles Tobacco Co. until the tobacco business was phased out. While working there she met her husband, Lynn Betts. Her final career was with CASCOA out of Panama City, FL.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lynn, her parents, Minnie and Robert L. Parramore, her brothers; Robert, Paul, Farris, Norman, Walton, Angus, and sisters; Pearl Parramore, Eula Dean, Lois McPherson, and Inez Morris, a special friend, J.C. Black. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Madalyn White of Bainbridge, GA, multiple generations of nieces and nephews, along with close friends who loved her dearly.

The family would like to thank the Magnolia staff where she resided for the past several years. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 284 McCall Bridge Road, Quincy, FL 32351.

Please wear a face covering to the service.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 8 to May 9, 2020
