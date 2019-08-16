|
Helen Eikman Hildebrand
Tallahassee - The world lost a beautiful smile on Monday, August 5, 2019, when Helen Eikman Hildebrand unexpectedly passed away at her summer "home away from home" in Boone, North Carolina. She died due to complications that arose after emergency open heart surgery the week before.
Helen was born on March 12, 1946, in Indianapolis to Edward Christian and Helen Bain Eikman. Helen was the third of four children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Helen Eikman. She is survived by her beloved husband, William Guy Hildebrand (whom she adored), her Goldendoodles Scout and Jack, and her cat Bebe. She is also survived by her brothers Edward Allan, Ted (Beth) and Sean (Jayne), her children Kristin Benson Corbin (Emmett) and Destin Robert Benson (Rachel), stepdaughter Kelly Hildebrand Sunshine (Doug) and stepson Andrew Hildebrand (Susan), her grandchildren Katie Lavender, Charlie Corbin, Christopher Corbin, Bryleigh Benson, Devon Benson, Destin Benson, Jr., Oalynn Benson, Lilly Stewart, Anica Sunshine, Van Hildebrand, Presley Hildebrand, Otto Hildebrand and her great-grandchildren Trip, Link, and Finn (Katie's children).
The family moved from New Palestine, Indiana, to Tallahassee in 1954. Helen attended Ruediger Elementary School and graduated from Florida High School, remaining close with her Florida High family. In 1958, the Eikmans built one of the first family homes in Waverly Hills in which Helen still lived in when not in Boone. For the first 16 years of her adult life, she was a medical secretary for Doctors Crane, Curry and Knight of Tallahassee. While working and raising a family she attended Florida State University, earning a degree in Criminology and a Master's in Social Work. She was certified as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
Helen lived a life of learning and serving; she went by many names and wore a plethora of hats during her time here on earth. She attended and graduated from the Tallahassee Police Academy and served as a police officer for the City of Tallahassee. She served as a Victim Witness Advocate for the Florida State Attorney"s Office and three years later was appointed to her dream job as the first female investigator at the State Attorney's Office.
She impacted countless lives with her powerful loving presence, and lived a lifetime of helping others. She took sign language classes, served as a Girl Scout leader, was a watercolorist, played the flute, took yoga classes, and was learning to play the dulcimer.
Her adventures in life included her family, friends, PEO, as well as the tight knit group referred to as the FHBs. Helen never met a stranger. She befriended people from all walks of life, many of whom became lifelong friends.
After a busy life of hard work helping others, she retired to a life of leisure, watercolor classes and painting, and going on mountain adventures in the Blue Ridge with her Guy. Although we are all heartbroken as a result of Lulu's passing, her bright spirit will continue to live on in each one of us.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to two of Lulu's favorite places:
Tallahassee Animal Shelter Foundation and Valle Crucis Community Park (P.O Box 581 Valle Crucis, NC 28691).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019