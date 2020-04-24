|
Helen Frances Brown Adams
Jacksonville - Helen Frances Brown Adams, a Jacksonville third generation, died at home April 18, 2020 at age 100 after a fulfilled life. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank Winfield Brown and Helen Wood Taylor Brown, her brother, Frank Winfield Brown, Jr., and her oldest daughter, Carolyn Adams Gilbert. Her life reflected her love of Her Family; Her Church (at death St. Mark's Episcopal Church); Her Community (including the Jr. League; Junior Museums of Jacksonville and Tallahassee; Friday Musical; significant support in the establishment of St. Johns Country Day School); Her Friends (including Book Club started 1946; Delta Delta Delta Sorority); and Her State of Florida (being an active political wife; serving on the Governor's Mansion Board; bringing the National Prayer Breakfast to the state of Florida level). Her professional life encompassed commercial real estate development and Board of Directors work with Barnett Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida. She felt blessed to live her life through the Grace of God as a mother, wife, licensed chalice bearer, leader in the community and business endeavors, always surrounded by family and friends. She attended public schools in Jacksonville, Florida, was graduated from Robert Lee High School and attended what is now Bradford College in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She was married for 28 years to Thomas Burton Adams, Jr., deceased, and is survived by her daughters Augusta Bird and Fran Adams (Nick); granddaughters Callie DeHaven and Abigail Bird Donovan (Peter); great granddaughters Taylor Hardee, Clara Donovan and Helena Donovan; nephews Douglas Brown (Theresa) and Randall Brown (Vicky); and sons-in-law Buck Bird (Beulah), Jim DeHaven and Charles Hardee.
In lieu of flowers, mother requested memorial contributions be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210 or to Helen Taylor Brown Scholarship Fund, c/o Stetson University, Office of Donor Relations, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., Unit 8286, DeLand, FL 32723.
Our mother will remain in our hearts as we release her with love to her Savior. She requested cremation of her remains which will be committed at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Due to national restrictions, a memorial service celebrating her life will not be scheduled at this time but we ask that you continue to check the website below for updates.
