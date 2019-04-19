|
Helen Kelley Barber
Crawfordville - Helen Kelley Barber, 88, of Crawfordville, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at YourLife of Tallahassee Memory Care.
She was born in Tallahassee on July 21, 1930, to the late Henry Elijah and Willie Mae Endress Kelley. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Cornelius Hansford Barber; and siblings, Frances Mabel Barbree (husband, Rufus Ausley), Lorean Scott (husband, Leemon), Alvine White (husband, R.D.), William Curtis Kelley, Sr. (wife, Edith Odessa) and Evelyn Jeanette Linton (husband, Hyman Franklin). She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Pierce Erickson-Cotton.
She retired from the Leon County Schools as a lunchroom manager, was a member at Canopy Oaks Baptist Church, loved to crochet, do needlepoint, watch people and play cards.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Barber (wife, Janet) and Ronnie Barber (wife, Robin); grandchildren, David Barber (wife, Kim), Kimberly Sims (husband, Mike), Mark Barber (wife, Andrea), Ashley Barber and Austin Barber; great-grandchildren, Jacob Barber and Kyleigh Barber, Madison Sims, Chase Sims, Laila Barber, Jayden Barber and Wayne Colvin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at YourLife of Tallahassee Memory Care for all of the loving care and support they provided.
Visitation is 6:00 until 7:30 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Flowers are being accepted or memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019