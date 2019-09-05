|
|
Helen Sandra (Dunlap) Dull
Tallahassee - Helen Sandra (Dunlap) Dull passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Helen was born in the island nation of Aruba on May 22, 1953. Helen moved to Tallahassee with her family in 1964 and graduated from Leon High School in 1971. She attended Tallahassee Community College and joined the Army Reserves. Helen worked for the Florida Department of Transportation until her retirement in 2008. She loved all of nature and was an extraordinary artist and photographer. She enjoyed all things outdoors including kayaking, walking and time at the beach. The time she loved most was the time spent with her family and friends. She had a huge heart and was always so happy to be with loved ones.
She is survived by her loving husband of forty years, Tom Dull, stepchildren Elizabeth Dull, Scott Dull, his wife Tammie Dull, three grandchildren, her brother Tres Dunlap and his wife Sandy, three nieces and their families. Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Leona Marjorie Coyte, father, Cornell Dunlap and stepmother Elsa Dunlap. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Helen Friday, September 6th from 4-7 at The Retreat at Bradley's Pond located at 9002 Bradley Road in Tallahassee, Florida. This will be a casual gathering to celebrate Helen's life; to share our love for her, and her love for us and for all of life. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019