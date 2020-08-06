Helen "Carol" Sineath O'Steen
Tallahassee - Helen "Carol" Sineath O'Steen, 77, passed away at her home in Tallahassee on Saturday, August 1, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease.
Carol was known for her kind, generous, gracious, and loving spirit. She was genuine and sincere, smart and funny, devoted and giving and her hugs were the absolute best. There was never a question about where you stood with her. Carol spoke her mind with a friendly tone and could deliver unfavorable opinions in a firm, but loving way.
Carol shared life's adventures with her husband, Rip, whom she only agreed to married after he asked dozens of times and wrote a prenup on the side of brown paper grocery bag. They loved one another deeply for nearly 60 years, respecting and encouraging each other along the way.
Everyone was welcomed into her heart and home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Carol came from a big family, and created an enormous family of friends during her lifetime. She showed us the importance of enjoying every moment and showering love and kindness on others.
Carol loved to "make memories" with those special to her. Whether sharing thoughtful gifts, enjoying dinner together, traveling to other states/countries, or attending Gator football games (reveling in the music at halftime and cheering for both teams because "they all did good"), spending quality time with her loved ones was so important to her.
She volunteered thousands of hours as the enthusiastic Girl Scout troop leader for both of her daughters from Brownies to Seniors. Under her guidance, hundreds of scouts explored new concepts and horizons, learned about life in general through camping, cooking, attending 1976 Bicentennial celebrations, traveling to the 1984 World's Fair in TN, and so much more. She led, along with Rip, young ladies to be their best including attaining their First Class Girl Scout Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
Helen "Carol" (Sineath) O'Steen was born on October 12, 1942 to Helen Moore and Arthur Sineath in Lakeland, FL. She graduated from Kathleen High School in 1960 and she married her brother's best friend, Clayton Elwin "Rip" O'Steen on September 9, 1961. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; beloved aunt, Ouita Cohen; and sister, Rose Harris. She is survived by her husband of almost 59 years; daughter and son-in-law, Jolene and John Paramore; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Mark Friedman; granddaughter, Ella Noel Friedman; brother, Jack (Sue) Hogan; brother, Ronnie (Jeannie) Hogan; sister, Mary Jane DiLorenzo; brother, Jimmy (Nola) Hogan; sister, Ginny (Bob) Bless; sister, Betty Sue Hogan; sister, Becky (Tommy) Carroll; numerous nieces and nephews; and more friends than can be counted.
Thank you to the family, friends, medical professionals, especially Dr. Lynn Jones and her wonderful staff, Big Bend Hospice staff, and Hopewell caregivers who loved and supported Carol. Their kindness and compassion allowed her to end her beautiful life with dignity and grace.
Carol would love nothing more than to have her family and friends gather to comfort each other through hugs and conversation, however due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be an in-person service at this time. Over the next few weeks, the family will be creating a memorial video to honor Carol's amazing life. Please share your memories of Carol by sending photos, videos, stories, or messages via email to MemoriesofCarol2020@gmail.com by August 31, 2020.
In celebration of her life, which was lived to its fullest, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of three organizations:
CHS, the amazing organization that coordinated the adoption of her granddaughter, Ella.
Children's Home Society of Florida - Big Bend - 1801 Miccosukee Commons Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or www.chsfl.org/donate
Girl Scouts, an institution that she was passionate about for years and utilized to mold young women in Marianna and Starke.
Girl Scouts of Gateway Council - 1000 Shearer Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205 or www.girlscouts-gateway.org
Hospice, an organization that provided incredible care while providing dignity in her passing.
Big Bend Hospice Foundation - 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or https://bigbendhospice.charityproud.org/Donate
