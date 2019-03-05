|
Helen White
Tallahassee - Helen N. White, retired bookkeeper and beloved mother and grandmother, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on February 25, 2019 at the age of 75.
Helen had been a resident of Tallahassee for 13 years, where she was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. Before moving to Tallahassee, she lived in the Jackson, Mississippi area from her youth and graduated from Central High School in 1961.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert F. Brannan, Jr. in 1995 and parents, Douglas and Pauline Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Warrington and son-in-law, Anthony Warrington; her grandchildren, Matthew Warrington, Corey Warrington, Chase Warrington, Alex Brannan, Taylor Brannan, and Krista Brannan Nicholas, and three great-grandchildren.
Helen demonstrated compassion by constantly using her talents in sewing and baking to help others in need, including raising hundreds of dollars through bake sales for mission trips and the medically needy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Elder Care Services, Inc. (specifically Meals on Wheels program), 518 W. Tennessee St., Tallahassee, FL, 32304.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019