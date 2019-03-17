|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Helen Y. Stucks
We miss you so much Helen. It's hard to believe that it's been a year since we've seen your smile and heard your loving voice. There are not enough words to express our continued love for you. We will forever miss you and the joy you brought to our lives. Because of your love for God, family and others, may you continue to rest in peace. Your spirit will always live within us.
With all our love,
The Stucks Family
Allen, Sr., Yvette, Allen Jr., Britni and Terrell
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019